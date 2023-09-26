Orlando man killed in 2-vehicle crash on Sand Lake Road, troopers say

The Florida Highway Patrol is working to learn what led to a crash that killed one driver and injured his passenger Tuesday morning in Orlando.

Shortly before 10:30 a.m., troopers responded to a crash involving a Chevy Corvette and a Honda Accord at Sand Lake Road and Sand Lake Pointe Loop.

A 20-year-old Orlando man was pronounced dead at the scene. His car's passenger – a 22-year-old from Orlando – was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The other driver, a 21-year-old Orlando man – was not taken to a hospital and remained on the scene.

In a news release, FHP did not immediately release the car the deceased driver was traveling in.

The crash remains under investigation.