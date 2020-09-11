Orlando man arrested in connection to roommate's murder

Orlando police have arrested a man in connection to a murder.

Scott Sanders, 50, has been arrested.

Police responded to an apartment for a well-being check in the area of the 5100 block of Curry Ford Road and Gaston Foster Road on Thursday night. When they arrived, they found a deceased man inside. Sanders was taken into custody and he has now been formally arrested.

Police say the victim and Sanders were roommates.

The victim's identity has not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.