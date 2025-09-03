Mailbox explosion rattles Orange County neighborhood amid vandalism concerns
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County deputies are investigating after a mailbox exploded early Saturday morning in a Whisper Lakes neighborhood, sending debris into yards and vehicles and prompting concerns for resident safety.
What we know:
A mailbox exploded early Saturday morning in the Whisper Lakes neighborhood early Saturday, the Orange County Sheriff's Office says.
The blast, which residents believe was caused by a firework, happened around 5:30 a.m. and sent debris flying into yards and onto vehicles. Video footage showed a small black car leaving the scene immediately afterward.
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service has joined the sheriff’s office in the investigation.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not identified any suspects or confirmed whether the explosive device was, in fact, a firework. It remains unclear if the incident was random vandalism or a targeted act. No injuries were reported, but investigators have not released an estimate of the property damage.
The backstory:
Residents say vandalism has been a recurring problem in Whisper Lakes. Neighbors reported spray-painted houses, shattered car windows and scratched vehicles in recent months, leaving the community uneasy even before the explosion.
What you can do:
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is assisting in the investigation. Officials ask anyone who recognizes the vehicle or suspects involved to contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Orange County Sheriff's Office, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, and residents of the Whisper Lakes neighborhood.