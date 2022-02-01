Orlando Kung Fu temple celebrates Chinese New Year

A Chinese New Year ceremony was held in Orlando to welcome in the year of the tiger.

"We light off a lot of fire crackers and all of that is meant to scare away the bad energy," said Mimi Chan.

The Wah Lum Kung Fu Temple had drums, thousands of fire crackers and a lion dance to celebrate.

"Traditionally Lunar New Year falls on a different day every year because it follows the calendar of the moon. We never really know when its going to be until that calendar comes out, but it is the most important holiday for a greater part of Asia," said Chan, who is a teacher at the temple.

"A traditional lion dance and it brings good luck for the new year," said student Evelyn Lam.



The opening ceremony begins by lighting incense for their ancestors.

"It is a time to gather with family, friends and share food and eat," added Chan.

The Kung Fu performance team here has been leading the local Asian American community in the celebration for the past 42 years and are known for shows at all the major theme parks.

Chan wants to expand her cultures impact. She helped write a bill in hopes of getting Asian history into Florida schools.

"It's not just something that ties us to our roots, but It's something we feel as Asian Americans is important to celebrate," she said.

