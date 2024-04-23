Orlando is the least walkable city in the US, report says

If you've lived in Orlando long enough, you've come to realize that Orlando is 30 minutes away from Orlando by car.

It seems like that statistic has garnered national attention for Orlando, which was just ranked the least walkable city in the U.S., according to a study from Preply. The language learning marketplace said Orlando is among the cities with the longest walking distance to reach five top-rated city-centre tourist attractions using the most efficient route.

It would reportedly take someone 65,000 steps over 31 miles to cover Orlando's five most popular tourist attractions – Universal Islands of Adventure, Discovery Cove, Universal Studios, Magic Kingdom and The Wizarding World of Harry Potter. That trek would take a walker 11 hours and 19 minutes, according to the report.

"Phew! To put that into context, you could drive the 472 miles from New York’s Empire State Building to the iconic CN Tower in Toronto in under eight and a half hours. Or if you start at Orlando’s Universal Island of Adventure, you can travel (drive and fly) to Disneyland Paris in just 10 hours and 45 minutes – though you might feel a little jet-lagged!" the report continued.

Additionally, Preply said a local taxi ride could cost you at least $70 to visit the aforementioned tourist destinations.

Here's a look at the least walkable cities in the U.S., according to Preply:

Orlando Los Angeles San Francisco Honolulu Memphis

And here are the most walkable:

Chicago Nashville Dallas Santa Fe New Orleans

