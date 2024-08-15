Orlando International Airport among US, Florida's most complained-about for TSA issues, study reveals

Orlando International Airport (MCO) is ranking high on a nationwide list of airports that get a lot of TSA complaints, according to a recent study. It's ranked No. 2 in Florida and No. 3 in the entire country.

Travel site UpgradedPoints combed through TSA complaint data from 2015 to 2023 to see what airports across the country received the most and least complaints.

Brightline offers chance to win tickets to Taylor Swift's sold-out Florida concert

Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) has the most by a large margin – it receives nearly twice as many complaints as the average airport, which only fields about 3.92 complaints per 100,000 passengers. At EWR, there were 6.83 complaints per 100,000 passengers.

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES - DECEMBER 22: Passengers wait in the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screening line at Orlando International Airport ahead of the Christmas holiday travel on December 22, 2023 in Orlando, Florida. Accordi Expand

Most of those complaints were about TSA PreCheck (44.8%), while others include customer service (14.6%) and mishandled baggage (14%), according to UpgradedPoints.

Orlando International Airport was ranked No. 3 in the U.S. after fielding about 5.6 complaints per 100,000 passengers over the last several years, the report said. It's the airport with the most TSA complaints in Florida.

Southwest Airlines agent charged with stealing $79K in flight vouchers

Here's a look at the airports in the U.S. with the most TSA complaints, according to UpgradedPoints:

Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) Palm Beach International Airport (PBI) Orlando International Airport (MCO) Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE) John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) Logan International Airport (BOS) Tampa International Airport (TPA) Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) LaGuardia Airport (LGA)

US proposes ban on airline fees for seating parents next to kids

And here are the airports with the least number of complaints:

Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC) Harsfield-Jackson International Airport (ATL) TIE: Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport (MSP), Midway International Airport (MDW) Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD) San Francisco International Airport (SFO) Dallas Love FIeld (DAL) Kansas City International Airport (MCI)

STAY CONNECTED: Download the FOX 35 News app for latest breaking news alerts

What do passengers complain about the most?

Expedited passenger screening program/TSA PreCheck Mishandling of passenger property Customer service Screening Property - special handling Persons with disabilities Locks Patdown Civil rights Lost and found

Click here to read the full report.