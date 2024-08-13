Brightline offers chance to win tickets to Taylor Swift's sold-out Florida concert

Brightline is giving fans a chance to win tickets to Taylor Swift's sold-out concert, which is kicking off its U.S. tour in Miami this fall.

The concert will be held on Sunday, Oct. 20, at Hard Rock Stadium.

The lucky winner will get two tickets to the concert and four round-trip tickets on Brightline's special Tay-keover Sing-Along train from Orlando to Aventura.

To enter the sweepstakes, simply follow Brightline on Instagram and sign the rail safety pledge at www.gobrightline.com/offers/big-sweeps between Aug. 13 and Sept. 20, 2024.

The winner will be announced during "See Tracks? Think Train! Week," starting on Sept. 23.