Orlando hotel holds 'Dye Our Fountain Pink' event for breast cancer awareness

People crowded around the fountain at the Florida Hotel on Saturday morning, each of them holding a cup of pink dye. They poured it in and within minutes, the fountain was pink.

"We've had many employees affected by breast cancer," said the hotel’s general manager, John Lamont. "It was mainly an event to honor them and it's kind of grown and grown since then."

October is breast cancer awareness month. One in eight American women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime - women like hotel worker Danielle Kopsaftis.

"Yes I am," she says. "I'm a three-year survivor."

Kopsaftis found a lump that later turned out to be cancerous. She says all women should check early and often.

"I encourage everyone, young, old, to please go get checked."

Public health officials say this year, an estimated 44,000 women will die from breast cancer, but if caught early enough the 5-year survival rate is 99-percent.

This is the Florida Hotel's 5th annual Dye the Fountain Pink event.

"How many lives could we save," asked Orange County Commissioner Mayra Uribe, who attended the event, "by making sure we tell women, myself included, to get tested and just be healthy?"

On Saturday, October 30, The American Cancer Society's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event is happening at Lake Eola Park at 9 a.m.

The event raises hundreds of thousands of dollars to fund breast cancer research and support.

