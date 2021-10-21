Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event Oct. 30

article

The American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event annually draws over 60,000 to Lake Eola and raises hundreds of thousands of dollars to fund breast cancer research and support.

Please join the American Cancer Society for Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, Saturday, October 30th at 9:00 am at Lake Eola Park.

To register your team now, make a donation, or learn more about the event, please visit OrlandoStrides.com.

We are a proud sponsor of this special FOX 35 Care Force event.