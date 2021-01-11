Orlando Health to offer patients 65 or older COVID-19 vaccines

Orlando Health will expand COVID-19 vaccinations to people 65 and older on Monday.

The hospital system has already given 30,000 vaccines to hospital workers, family members of employees, nursing home residents, and first responders.

Starting Monday, Orlando Health is expanding its vaccination eligibility to Orlando Health patients who are 65 or older. Due to the limited supply of the vaccine, patients will be contacted directly if they are eligible.

MORE NEWS: Speaker Pelosi: House 'will proceed' to impeachment of Trump

The vaccine being provided is said to be Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, which requires two doses spaced out four weeks apart.

Governor Ron DeSantis said that so far, a reported quarter of a million seniors in Florida have already received the vaccine.

Advertisement

He also assured that that "we're going to keep working hard until every senior who wants it is able to get it. Hopefully, we're scheduled to get about 250,000 additional vaccine shots next week. I would like to get more -- fast. If we can potentially get more. I can tell you with the through-put we have now, we will burn through that without question."

RELATED: Florida reports 12.3K new COVID-19 cases, 111 more deaths

Orlando Health said that once more vaccines are available, they will open more appointment slots. They will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.