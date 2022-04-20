Orlando Health donates medical supplies worth nearly $80K to aid Ukraine amid war

article

Orlando Health is lending a helping hand to those in war-torn Ukraine by donating medical supplies.

The supplies that are worth nearly $80,000 will aid with the many medical needs the country is facing amid the war.

Ukraine war refugees: UN says over 5M have fled as Russian assault intensifies

The hospital said it shipped off 20 pallets of supplies on Tuesday to a charitable organization based in North Carolina. From there, the supplies were flown to Ukraine to be used at hospitals and triage clinics.

Orlando Health ships off 20 pallets of medical supplies to war-torn Ukraine. (Photo credit: Orlando Health)

The donations – funded my Orlando Health employees – include medications, blankets, burn supplies and other surgical items.

"As medical professionals, we understand the tremendous medical needs that result from any type of warfare. We know this sizable donation of medical supplies will be used to care for individuals and families whose lives have been devastated by the ongoing conflict," Timothy Bullard, a retired physician who led the effort, said.

Orlando Weather: Storm alerts, live interactive radar, forecast, and more

Advertisement

Click here for the latest Central Florida news, Florida stories, and local headlines.