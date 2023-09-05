Orlando gang members nabbed for theft of over 650 grams of marijuana from local dispensaries: police

More than 650 grams of marijuana, plus other drugs and weapons, were seized from an Orlando gang in connection to a string of dispensary burglaries, according to police.

The discovery was made on August 23, the Orlando Police Department shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday. An officer was doing a proactive check when she came across a suspected residential burglary on Botany Court shortly before 7 a.m.

Police conducted a sweep after they found several people trespassing in the unoccupied home. There was also a heavy odor of marijuana. In the house, police said they found 655 grams of weed, 21 grams of cocaine and three guns.

Eight people, who all belonged to an Orlando gang, were arrested and charged, police said.

Later, police found dozens of weed containers in a nearby sewer drain which are believed to be connected to a commercial burglary of a marijuana dispensary in Orange County, the Orlando Police Department said. This adds up to thousands of dollars in losses.

In the area, there have been several armed commercial burglaries targeting dispensaries. Suspects reportedly use stolen vehicles and guns to commit the crimes, police said.

"Great job by OPD officers & detectives along with great teamwork with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office on making arrests," the Orlando Police Department said.