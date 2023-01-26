Orlando forecast: Cold front to drop temperatures into the 30s, 40s across Central Florida

Today's high: 66 degrees

Tonight's low: 42 degrees

Main weather concerns:

Our latest cold front has now pushed south keeping our skies today with afternoon highs in the mid to upper-60s. Winds will turn northwesterly at 5-15 mph.

Skies will slowly be clearing by the evening hours. Clear skies tonight will bring chilly wake up temperatures on Friday... 30s and 40s.

BEACHES:

There will be mixed skies and a northwesterly breeze along the east coast today. Temperatures hang in the low to mid-60s by the afternoon. Water temps are in the 60s and there is a moderate risk for rip currents. Surf shows at 1-2' today.

THEME PARKS:

You'll need a jacket at the theme parks today. Afternoon highs will be in the mid-60s with dry conditions. Enjoy the sunshine as skies will slowly be clearing by the evening.

OUTLOOK:

Expect these below seasonal temperatures to continue through Friday.

Afternoon highs on Friday will be in the 60s and lows in the 40s. Winds turn more northeasterly by Saturday with highs returning to the 70s.

Low end rain chances arrive in central Florida on Sunday night into Monday. We warm up by the start of next week with highs back to the 80s through at least next Wednesday.

Enjoy your weekend Central Florida!