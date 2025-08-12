8 Florida men arrested in Polk County violent lakeside brawl, sheriff says

The Brief Eight people have been arrested after a violent brawl on Aug. 2 at Lake Winterset was caught on cellphone video and posted to social media, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said. Deputies said the fight left two people temporarily unconscious, occurred on posted private property, and took place in front of children and other witnesses. The suspects face charges including rioting, affray, trespassing, disorderly conduct and, in one case, contributing to the delinquency of a minor.



Eight people have been arrested in connection with a violent brawl earlier this month at Lake Winterset that left two participants temporarily unconscious and was captured on cellphone video, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said.

What happened?

What we know:

Deputies responded around 3 p.m. on Aug. 2 to a report of a fight near the shoreline, but those involved had fled by boat before law enforcement arrived. The investigation advanced on Aug. 10 after video of the incident appeared on social media, showing several people punching and kicking each other as children stood nearby.

According to affidavits, one person was seen falling headfirst into the lake while unconscious, and another was given CPR by a bystander. Witnesses told deputies the altercation disrupted their day and distressed their families.

Deputies said the fight happened on private property marked with "No Trespassing" signs and bearing sheriff’s office markings. All suspects allegedly entered without permission. The sheriff’s office said the violence created "an imminent danger of injury to others" and amounted to rioting and disorderly conduct.

Dig deeper:

Here are the eight men arrested and their charges:

Mason Land, 23 - Rioting, affray, trespassing, disorderly conduct

Payton Ely, 19 - Rioting, affray, trespassing, disorderly conduct

Timothy "Owen" Gooding, 21 – Rioting, affray, trespassing, disorderly conduct, contributing to the delinquency of a minor

17-year-old - Rioting, affray, trespassing, disorderly conduct

Richard Carden, 40 - Rioting, affray, trespassing, disorderly conduct

Garrett Ore, 22 - Rioting, affray, trespassing, disorderly conduct

Garrett Hiltabidel, 21 - Rioting, affray, trespassing, disorderly conduct

Nate Land, 21 - Rioting, affray, trespassing, disorderly conduct

One suspect also faces a count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

(Credit: Polk County Sheriff’s Office)

‘Stay off people’s private property'

What they're saying:

Sheriff Grady Judd said the department will not tolerate violent disturbances.

"Thanks to the video evidence and witness cooperation, we’ve identified those responsible and have arrested them," Judd said. "As you are enjoying the beautiful lakes in Winter Haven and throughout our county, stay off of people’s private property."