Orlando weather: Hot and humid Tuesday ahead for Central Florida with scattered storms

The Brief Hot, humid conditions continue today with highs in the low to mid-90s and heat indices up to 105°. A 40% chance of scattered storms, beginning late morning near the coast and shifting inland through the evening. Rain chances drop midweek as slightly drier air moves in, but higher rain chances return by the weekend.



What will the weather look like today?

What to expect:

Our Tuesday begins on a warm and muggy note for Central Florida ahead of a hot, humid, and at times, stormy afternoon. Highs today will reach the low and middle 90s with heat indices around 100-105°.

A 40% chance of hit-and-miss showers and storms will be possible today. A few isolated downpours look to begin around 10-11am near the coast. This is due to an onshore wind moving in from the southeast. Chances of rain will continue to increase by 1-2pm and last through around 8-9pm. The best chances will gradually shift from the coast around midday, through inland areas by 3-5pm, and then areas to the west of the Orlando Metro by nightfall.

What will the weather look like tonight?

Rain and storm chances will gradually fade overnight. We'll stay very warm and muggy with lows falling into the mid and upper 70s.

What will the weather look like for the remainder of the week?

Looking ahead:

As slightly drier air filters in this week, this will mean lower chances of rain for Central Florida as a whole. As a result, this will help to heat temperatures up. Plan for highs to steadily approach the mid 90s. The dry weather won't stick around for long though, as higher chances of rain will return towards the weekend.

