Ocoee police to give update on deadly officer-involved shooting

The Ocoee Police Department is expected to provide an update on an officer-involved shooting that resulted in the death of a woman.

Chief of Police Vincent Ogburn is scheduled to hold a news conference at 9:30 a.m.

The backstory:

On Aug. 10 at around 11:30 a.m. officers responded to the area of 301 West Road regarding a stolen vehicle report when they found the car in a parking lot.

As they approached, the driver, identified as Stacie Lynn Guerrero, 54, accelerated toward the officers, striking both of them, police said.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating, and no officers were injured.

One officer fired their weapon, hitting Guerrero. She was taken to AdventHealth, where she later died from her injuries. Police said neither officer sustained serious injuries.

Both officers have been placed on administrative leave with pay, in accordance with department policy, while the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigates.