Man caught on video beheading well-known Florida Ivanhoe Village statue

A plaster angel statue named "Youness" was beheaded outside Dora Mae Jewelry in Orlando's Ivanhoe Village.

The incident has sparked community support, with offers to replace the statue and rebuild its head. The store owner has decided not to report the incident to the police and is using the statue as a decorative planter, for now.

What we know:

A video captured an unidentified man beheading the statue by twisting its head at around 5:30 AM on August 7. The statue, named "Youness," was the third angel statue outside the store, with previous ones being damaged by passersby.

The backstory:

Dora Mae Jewelry has had angel statues outside its store for over a year and a half, serving as a mascot and symbol for the community. Previous statues were tipped over and smashed, leading to the installation of "Youness.

What they're saying:

Ansley Highland, the store owner, expressed shock: "We were thinking like nothing could happen to her, that her head got ripped off!"

Customer Shawn Musella commented on the incident: "It's horrible. Who can take an angel's head? That's just bad karma."

What's next:

The community has rallied to support the store, with offers to rebuild the statue's head and donate new statues.

Highland plans to replace the statue with a new guardian angel in about a week.

Why you should care:

The incident highlights the community's resilience and willingness to come together in the face of vandalism. It raises questions about public art and its vulnerability to random acts of destruction.

