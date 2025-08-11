Winter Garden family's elaborate holiday decorations in jeopardy following county order

The Brief Winter Garden homeowners say their popular holiday could be at risk because of code violations. County officials say the code violations are not for decorations.



A Central Florida family known for elaborate holiday displays says county officials are forcing them to take down some longtime decorations, sparking backlash from the community.

What's Happening:

The Williams Holiday House says their yearly Halloween and Christmas displays are at risk due to code violations. The Williams’ have been putting up the holiday displays since 1978.

According to paperwork the Williams’ received from the county, code enforcement says they need zoning approval for the white tents, gazebos, and fountain in their front yard.

The couple are worried because those tents hold all of their decorations for the massive displays they put on and many of the decorations have "animatronics" which they say won’t withstand the weather.

The Williams’ were also told to remove an inoperative vehicle and an historic firetruck they have on property that they say has been there for 12 years.

The community has put together a petition to help which has more than 2,700 signatures as of Monday afternoon.

What they're saying:

Since 1978, the Williams family has transformed their home each season with festive displays—from spooky Halloween setups to Christmas scenes. But this year, code enforcement notified them they must remove white tents used to protect decorations and a vintage fire truck that has been on the property for 12 years. The county released a statement saying in part:

"The code violations are for accessory structures without permits and junk vehicles at the property. The violations are not related to holiday decorations."

However, the Williams say this directly affects their displays, and they don’t know if they can put it on this year as planned.

"They would like the fire truck gone from the property, which has been there for 12 years. The Chrysler and New Yorker have been there since 1995, and they want that off the property. They want all the tents, everything cleared off the front of the property," explained Annie Williams, who puts up the displays with her husband.

"To be quite honest, we're absolutely devastated," she added. "We do this. It's a way of giving back to the community. We have a lot of people come out. This is going to absolutely devastate a lot of families. This is their family tradition, and there are lots and lots of children."

What's next:

The family has begun taking down the tents and faces a compliance deadline of Aug. 21. Failure to comply could result in fines of up to $1,000.