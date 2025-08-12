Orlando Dreamers secure additional $2 billion in financing to pursue MLB franchise

The Brief The Orlando Dreamers have secured final financing of up to $2 billion to acquire a Major League Baseball team. Key investors say this milestone demonstrates the readiness to bring MLB to Orange County. They aim to present their complete plan during MLB owners' meetings this fall and winter.



The Orlando Dreamers announced Tuesday they have secured the final round of financing to support their bid to bring a Major League Baseball team to the city.

What we know:

The Orlando Dreamers have secured the final round of financing needed to support their bid for a Major League Baseball (MLB) team.

They have arranged up to $2 billion specifically for acquiring a franchise, separate from stadium funding. Principal investors Rick Workman and John Morgan helped complete the financial package.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear which MLB team the Dreamers might acquire or when the league will make a formal decision. Details about the stadium plan and how it will be financed are still pending.

The backstory:

The Orlando Dreamers have been working to bring MLB to the city for some time, positioning themselves as a financially ready ownership group.

Their bid gains momentum as several existing MLB teams face ownership challenges or stadium issues, potentially opening opportunities for relocation or expansion.

Big picture view:

Orlando is aiming to capitalize on its growing metropolitan area and strong public support to join the ranks of cities with MLB franchises. Success would mark a major milestone in the city’s sports and economic development.