Husband of Winter Springs woman kidnapped, killed by alleged drug cartel sentenced to 7 years

Miguel Aguasvivas, whose wife, Katherine, was kidnapped in Seminole County and murdered by an alleged drug cartel in 2024, was sentenced Tuesday to seven years in federal prison after pleading guilty to money laundering charges. He was not charged in connection with her death.

What we know:

Miguel Aguasvivas was sentenced Tuesday to seven years in federal prison after pleading guilty to money laundering charges. His wife, Katherine Aguasvivas, was kidnapped in broad daylight in Winter Springs by co-defendants linked to an alleged Colombian drug cartel and later killed.

Miguel Aguasvivas was not charged in connection with the kidnapping and murder.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how much Miguel’s sentence might be affected by the upcoming appeal his attorneys plan to file. The full extent of his involvement in the cartel’s operations beyond money transport is also not detailed.

The backstory:

Miguel Aguasvivas, a skilled barber, served as a drug mule for a Colombian cartel and had multiple previous encounters with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), according to authorities.

Katherine’s kidnapping and murder were connected to drug money disputes within the cartel’s network, investigators said. Miguel’s defense team argued he was a low-level participant, primarily transporting money, with no direct involvement in laundering activities.

Big picture view:

The case highlights the dangers and consequences faced by individuals entangled in drug cartels. The couple’s seven-year-old daughter is now living with her grandmother and Miguel’s other children, who are affected by his actions.

The judge emphasized that involvement in such situations carries foreseeable risks, including violent outcomes like Katherine’s death.

What they're saying:

U.S. District Judge Roy B. Dalton Jr. noted Aguasvivas’ continued involvement despite multiple arrests, saying, "despite having been apprehended by the federal government, the defendant was not deterred."

Defense attorneys described Miguel as a "low-level participant" who "merely transported money" and had no role in laundering.

Miguel expressed remorse in court, apologizing for his "poor decisions" and the pain caused, saying he wants to be present in his children’s lives.

Family members attended the sentencing but declined to comment.

What's next:

Miguel Aguasvivas will likely be deported back to the Dominican Republic, according to Judge Dalton.