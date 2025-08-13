Crane falls on Merritt Island home, no injuries reported, officials say

The Brief A crane collapsed onto a vacant home on Mackeral Drive in Merritt Island on Wednesday, officials said. Big Iron International confirmed the crash, and no injuries were reported, but the cause remains under investigation.



A crane collapsed onto a home in Merritt Island on Wednesday, according to the company that owns the equipment.

Crane collapses on Brevard County home

What we know:

Big Iron International confirmed the crash but declined to provide further details.

The home, located on Mackeral Drive, was vacant when the crane fell.

Crews responded to the scene and no injuries have been reported, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue.

Why did the crane fall?

What we don't know:

It was not immediately clear what caused the crane to fall or the extent of the damage to the home.

Crane falls on Merritt Island home 8/13/2025 | CREDIT: SKYFOX

Local officials have not yet released additional information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.