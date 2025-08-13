Expand / Collapse search

Crane falls on Merritt Island home, no injuries reported, officials say

By
Published  August 13, 2025 2:47pm EDT
Brevard County
FOX 35 Orlando
Crane falls on Merritt Island home, SKYFOX shows damage

Crane falls on Merritt Island home, SKYFOX shows damage

A crane fell on a Merritt Island home Wednesday afternoon. SKYFOX flew over the scene as Brevard County crews arrived to assist.

The Brief

    • A crane collapsed onto a vacant home on Mackeral Drive in Merritt Island on Wednesday, officials said.
    • Big Iron International confirmed the crash, and no injuries were reported, but the cause remains under investigation.

ORLANDO, Fla. - A crane collapsed onto a home in Merritt Island on Wednesday, according to the company that owns the equipment.

Crane collapses on Brevard County home

What we know:

Big Iron International confirmed the crash but declined to provide further details.

The home, located on Mackeral Drive, was vacant when the crane fell. 

Crews responded to the scene and no injuries have been reported, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue.

Why did the crane fall?

What we don't know:

It was not immediately clear what caused the crane to fall or the extent of the damage to the home. 

Crane falls on Merritt Island home 8/13/2025 | CREDIT: SKYFOX

Local officials have not yet released additional information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: The information in this article comes from Big Iron International.

Brevard CountyNewsCrime and Public Safety