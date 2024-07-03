Orlando flag football star, 11, to compete with USA Football's 12-U Select Team in California

Giovanni Thomas is excelling at flag football.

The 11-year-old is headed to Los Angeles next week, where he’ll get to hone his skills and compete as part of USA Football’s 12-U Select Team.

It’s a developmental program aimed at finding up-and-coming talent for Team USA.

"I was really excited because it’s a big opportunity that I have and there’s a lot of things I can do with it," Thomas said.

Thomas earned his spot on the team through a tryout at the Tampa Bay Bucs Facility in May. He’s the only kid from Orlando to make it in his age group.

"It’s huge for him, just to get noticed with how big flag football is getting," his father, Antonio Thomas, said.

Giovanni’s played tackle and flag football for years.His family is happy to see the long hours of practice pay off.

"He gets to represent USA and have it on his chest. That’s a big accomplishment," his father said.

Flag football is set to make its Olympic debut in 2028 in Los Angeles.

Giovanni is hoping to make the Team USA roster that year.