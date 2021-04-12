Orlando FEMA vaccine site reopens Monday after severe weather

The federal vaccination site in Orlando has reopened on Monday morning after severe weather on Sunday forced it to shut down.

The vaccination site, located at Valencia College's West Campus, expects to have 3,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines ready to give out.

Much of the rest of the country hit a snag with the single-dose vaccine. Supply is expected to fall by more than 85 percent after the company threw away 15 million doses last month due to contamination at a Baltimore plant.

The Orlando FEMA vaccine site is still reportedly expected to get 3,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson every day until the end of May though.

"We are still allocated 3,000 doses a day going forward, so throughout the week, we anticipate having at least 3,000 doses per day," FEMA site spokesperson Denise Whitehead told FOX 35.

However, note that vaccination sites in North Carolina and Colorado had to shut down temporarily after several patients suffered some side effects. After getting the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, some experienced symptoms like dizziness and nausea.

Officials say there is no reason to believe that there is anything wrong with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine itself though.

The Orlando FEMA vaccination site will operate from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

