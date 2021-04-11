Severe weather impacts operation of FEMA vaccine site in Orlando

Severe weather in Central Florida is impacting COVID-19 vaccine distribution on Sunday.

Sunday is a FOX 35 Storm Alert Day, as there is a slight risk for strong to severe storms in Central Florida. The biggest threats include damaging winds, heavy rain, and dangerous lightning. Large hail and isolated tornadoes are possible too.

As a result, the federally-run COVID-19 vaccination site at the Valencia College West campus will open at 12 p.m. on Sunday, instead of 7 a.m. In addition, the FEMA mobile vaccine sites will not operate at all on Sunday.

This comes as the country's vaccine distribution program has hit a snag with this week's delivery of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Supply is expected to fall by more than 85 percent as the company had to throw at 15 million doses last month due to contamination at a Baltimore plant. However, the Orlando federal vaccine site is still expected to get 3,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson every day until the end of May. So, there should be no interruption at least there.

Also, vaccination sites in North Carolina and Colorado had to shut down temporarily after several patients suffered some side effects. After getting the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, some experienced symptoms like dizziness and nausea.

However, officials say there is no reason to believe that there is anything wrong with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine itself.

