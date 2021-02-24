Orlando City soccer player arrested, accused of sexual battery

An Orlando City soccer player is among two men arrested for sexual battery in Osceola County, deputies said.

Orlando City defender Jonathan Suarez-Cortes and Rafael Suarez, Jr. woke up behind bars on Wednesday morning. Deputies say the alleged incident happened on Sunday when the victim said both men assaulted her.

FOX 35 did an inmate search and found their jail records were not available.



Orlando City Soccer Club sent FOX 35 this statement that says in-part:

"The club takes these allegations very seriously and is currently gathering more information. No further comment will be provided by the club until the additional investigation of the alleged incident is complete."