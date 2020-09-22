Orlando City SC announces final matches of MLS season

article

Major League Soccer today announced Orlando City SC’s remaining 2020 regular-season schedule through Decision Day, presented by AT&T, on Nov. 8. The schedule, presented by Orlando Health, sees the Lions face four new opponents and includes additional matchups against Phase 1 opponents Atlanta United FC, Inter Miami CF and Nashville SC.

As with the MLS is Back Tournament and Phase One of returning to play in local markets, each team will adhere to comprehensive health and safety protocols, including regular testing of players, coaches and essential staff for COVID-19.

The Lions start off the final slate of matches by hosting New York Red Bulls at Exploria Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 3. The match against the Red Bulls is set to kick off at 4 p.m. ET. City then heads back to Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Wednesday, Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. ET for another match against Atlanta United, before returning home for a two-match homestand against Supporters’ Shield leaders Columbus Crew SC (Oct. 11) and New York City FC (Oct. 14). Both home matches will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Following the match against New York City, the boys in purple head out on the road for consecutive away matches, beginning on Sunday, Oct. 18, for another matchup with New York Red Bulls at 7 p.m. ET, marking the Club’s first trip to Red Bull Arena in 2020. The Lions will then head to Ft. Lauderdale for a final regular-season match against intrastate foe Inter Miami CF at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 24.

Wednesday, Oct. 28 will see Orlando City return home as the Club hosts Atlanta United at Exploria Stadium at 7:30 p.m. ET, before heading back to Red Bull Arena to take on the Montreal Impact at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 1. The Lions are set to finish the 2020 MLS regular season at Exploria Stadium against Nashville SC on Decision Day, Sunday, Nov. 8. All Eastern Conference matches on Decision Day, presented by AT&T, will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET.

City’s matches on Oct. 3 against New York Red Bulls (FOX/Fox Deportes), Oct. 24 at Inter Miami (Univision) and Oct. 28 against Atlanta United (FS1/Fox Deportes) will all be televised nationally. The Club’s remaining games, including the matches against Columbus and Montreal will be available locally on Fox 35 Plus, the official TV home of Orlando City SC. Local matches will be called by play-by-play announcer Evan Weston, analyst Miguel Gallardo and sideline reporter Ali Krieger.

Advertisement

Orlando City’s remaining home matches will continue to be open to a limited number of spectators. While fans will have the opportunity to return to Exploria Stadium, the venue will continue to operate at a reduced capacity in order to follow social distancing guidelines. All fans will be required to wear masks when inside the venue, amongst other safety measures.

The Audi 2020 MLS Cup Playoffs schedule and broadcast details will be announced at a later date.

The Orlando City Soccer Club contributed to this report.