Orlando leaders to vote on new safety measures regarding city's downtown nightlife
ORLANDO, Fla. - City officials will vote on new safety measures that could change the way nightlife works in downtown Orlando Monday afternoon. It comes after a large fight led to a shooting back in July in front of Wall Street Plaza – a complex of bars, restaurants and nightclubs – that injured seven people. No arrests have been made.
Among the proposals they are expected to discuss is a special permit for bars. The city council said the new rule would clarify the differences between a restaurant, bar and nightclub.
With safety top of mind, the ordinance would mean a new process for zoning officials to categorize places that serve alcohol before zoning approval on state alcohol licenses. That could mean more light and security in parking lots, regulating the volume of outdoor speakers and requiring a special permit for bars to sell alcohol after midnight.
The city council is set to meet at 2 p.m. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.