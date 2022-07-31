Downtown Orlando shooting: 7 hurt after fight ends with gunfire, police say

Seven people are hurt after someone began shooting during a large fight in downtown Orlando early Sunday, according to police.

The Orlando Police Department said the shooting happened at 2 a.m. in the area of Wall Street Plaza – a locally owned and operated complex of bars, restaurants and nightclubs – near South Orange Avenue, as the venues were closing.

Police said it appears the victims were grazed by bullets. All are being treated at local hospitals.

Authorities do not have information regarding a suspect at this time.

MORE HEADLINES:

Investigators are working with businesses in the area to see if the incident was captured on surveillance video.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Investigators are working to learn who began shooting during a fight in downtown Orlando Sunday morning.

Officers are also asking any potential witnesses to call OPD at 911 or contact Crimeline to provide an anonymous tip by texting or dialing **8477(TIPS).

The shooting is the first major incident to happen since Eric Smith assumed the role as police chief following Orlando Rolón's retirement Friday.