No arrests, few details released month after 7 hurt in downtown Orlando shooting

Wednesday marked one month since a late-night shooting in downtown Orlando's entertainment district sent people running for cover away from the bars and restaurants. A total of seven people were hurt and survived. No one was killed. Video above is a news report from July 31, 2022.

In the weeks following the shooting, few details have been released. No arrests have been made and no suspect information, including potential persons of interest or vehicle descriptions, has been shared by authorities.

A spokesperson for Orlando Police told FOX 35 in a statement that the investigation remains "active and ongoing" and because of that, no additional details could be released. Police are also asking anyone who was in the area and had information about the shooting to contact them or to contact Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

"We continue urging our community members who were in the area or have any information regarding this investigation to come forward," the statement said. "Our detectives continue to actively investigate this incident and need witnesses to come forward. Since this is an active and ongoing investigation, there is no further information we are able to release at this time. We will let our media partners and the community know once we get any new information to share."

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Sunday, July 31, near Wall Street Plaza and South Orange Avenue. in downtown Orlando, as bars and restaurants were closing for the night. Police said there was a large fight in the area, followed by a shooting.

Officers who were in the area responded. A total of seven people were hurt, six of whom were transported to a nearby hospital. One person took themselves to the hospital, police said. Additional details about the shooting have not been released.

In response to the shooting, the City of Orlando implemented safety checkpoints in the area on weekends, similar to what happens on major holidays, such as St. Patrick's Day and New Year's Eve. Additional security and K9s were present when it launched on Aug. 5.

"I remember moving my foot in my shoe and it was just filled with blood"

"It was like a rampage, people were scattering all around, people were falling down, people were jumping over each other. It was chaotic because in the world we're living in today, you don't know what's gonna happen," one witness told FOX 35 that day.

Taliyah was downtown celebrating a friend Jaimy's birthday when the shooting happened. Taliyah was grazed by a bullet, and her friend was shot in the chest.

"It could have easily been a much more dangerous"

"I’m blessed. It could have easily been a much more dangerous or life-threatening situation had I been hit anywhere else – and the same for my friends as well. I’m thankful that even though they were shot, they’re going to be OK," she told FOX 35 in July.

"I think it’s ridiculous that you can’t go out to celebrate your birthday with your friends without fearing you might get shot at the end of the night," Jaimy said.