Shooting in downtown Orlando: Security checkpoints begin this weekend

New safety measures are going into place in downtown Orlando starting Friday night after a shooting that injured seven people on Sunday.

The city is installing six security checkpoints surrounding the area where that shooting happened. The checkpoints are already used for major holidays. Officials hope the checkpoints – which will include metal detectors, police, and K-9's – will allow fewer weapons in the area.

Videos shared online showed people running for their lives early Sunday after shots rang out near Wall Street Plaza. It happened around 2 a.m. as the bars were shutting down. Police say a fight broke out and someone with a gun opened fire into the crowd.

Luckily the seven people hurt are expected to be okay.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer says the extra security will come from funds already set aside for downtown improvements.

"We’ll probably have police dogs there as well, and they'll hopefully be a deterrent to those who want to come into downtown to do bad things."

As for the gunman, Orlando police say that person is still on the streets. They are still looking through surveillance video and evidence as the investigation continues.





