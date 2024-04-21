Orlando city council to vote on incentive for Magic Entertainment Complex

The City Beautiful could see the Magic Entertainment District built in downtown Orlando as the city council will meet to discuss and vote on the project on Monday.

The Magic Entertainment District would bring a mix of retail, entertainment, apartments and hotels. It would be located right across and surrounding the KIA Center in downtown Orlando.

The $500 million project would have a live event venue, plaza space, retail, restaurants, a hotel with 260 rooms and a residential high-rise with 270 units. It would also have office space and parking.

"I would definitely show up to games earlier if they had stuff going on outside the stadium," said one Orlando Magic fan.

"I really think it would be a good addition to Orlando itself. Bring good money to Orlando and bring good energy before games and everything," added Orlando Resident Chidoziri Maghiro.

The developer believes the Magic Entertainment District would enhance and have an economic benefit for Orlando’s downtown.

"That entertainment system would bring a lot of traffic, and bring money to Orlando, and I think it’s needed for people who come to the KIA Center and go to the NBA games," said resident C'ashia McCrary. "Those apartments would be great for more people to stay downtown as well."

Source: SED Development

On Monday, the city council will meet to vote on an incentive for the entertainment complex. According to the Orlando City Council agenda, the city would refund between $35 to 40M in property taxes to the developer. It’s something not all residents are on board with.

"Some people don’t want their taxes going to that," said McCrary. "They feel like they shouldn’t have to pay for the new development of things around the city."

The City Council members will meet to vote on Monday at 2 p.m.