More monkey sightings reported in Central Florida neighborhood

People living in Clermont, Florida, are reporting more monkey sightings.

One woman, Aime Krug, saw a monkey walking around on the roof of a home in the 400 block of Minnehaha Ave. Krug spoke exclusively with FOX 35's Kelsie Cairns.

"I don’t know what else to say. I’m shocked," Kruge said.

She says she saw the primate on Tuesday as she was driving home from work.

"This monkey went across the road, and I had to do a double take because I didn’t think that I was actually a monkey," she said.

So, she grabbed her smartphone to document the rare sighting and get it all on camera.

"I used to live in India for four years, where there’s monkeys all over, so I’m actually really comfortable around them," she said.

The monkey seen on the roof in the video appears to have the same physical characteristics as the monkey seen in Groveland, Florida, on Friday.

A primate expert explained that the Groveland monkey was a rhesus macaque.

"We can’t believe it! We have raccoons, and we have squirrels and stuff in our attic from time to time, but we’ve never seen a monkey, so that’s absolutely crazy," said homeowner Simon Weafer.

The Clermont Police Department confirmed they had two reports of monkey sightings. The first was on Sunday, and the second was on Tuesday.

"We will definitely be a bit cautious when we go out into the yard now," Weafer said.

Kruge said, "I’ve been around a lot of monkeys, so I knew not to get too close."

Like Krug and Weafer, police say to keep your distance.

"We just want to encourage everyone not to approach it, not to mess with it. At the end of the day, it is a wild animal."



