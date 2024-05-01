Florida man nabbed for allegedly stealing Mountain Dew, 2 cases of beer from Walmart

article

A Florida man has found himself behind bars after he allegedly stole two cases of beer and a bottle of Mountain Dew from Walmart.

Thomas Watts, 50, was arrested and charged with larceny petit theft in the second degree after the incident that unfolded at the Walmart on Wedgewood Lane in Lady Lake on Saturday evening, according to an arrest affidavit from the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.

A loss prevention officer caught Watts allegedly grabbing a case of Heineken, a case of Corona and a 20-ounce bottle of Mountain Dew into his shopping cart and leaving the store without paying. Before leaving, however, Watts reportedly looked around the exit to see if any Walmart employees were nearby, the affidavit said.

He walked out into the parking lot and loaded the stolen drinks into a white truck and left the area, deputies said.

A Sumter County sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop on the white truck on Highway 466 and saw the stolen items in the back seat, according to the affidavit.

The total value of the stolen drinks was nearly $60.

Watts has one previous conviction for theft out of South Carolina in 2000, deputies said.

He was taken into custody at the Sumter County Detention Center, where he remains on $500 bond, records show.