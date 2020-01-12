Orlando church offers support for earthquake-hit Puerto Rico

article

Parishioners at the Jesus of Nazareth Episcopal Church in Orlando, like Lillian Cuevas, are hoping Puerto Rico’s suffering will end. Dozens offered prayers for the island’s cities and towns battered by recent earthquakes on Sunday.

“I had to leave because I couldn't take the earthquakes,” Cuevas said, “Some of the mountains are falling, they might fall into the ocean. They're saying the whole town might disappear into the ocean, so that's kind of spooky!”

Earthquakes have been shaking the island since late December, the most recent being a 5.9 magnitude quake on Saturday that knocked out power to large parts of the island. Officials warn of more aftershocks to come.

“You have to sleep outside,” Cuevas said, “nobody's inside their homes because they're afraid their homes will collapse and they'll die inside.”

Pastor Jose Rodriguez said the congregation has many members worried about loved ones on the island. He said that “Orlando's a place that has received many Puerto Ricans over the past few decades and our people are hurting alongside those in Puerto Rico."

Rodriguez said they stand with Puerto Rico, telling FOX 35 News that “we're coming together to uplift our families here who are worried for their families, and also families displaced by the earthquake who are here today.”

The church is donating the money from Sunday's collection plate to Puerto Rican earthquake relief.

