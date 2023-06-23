Orlando Brunchfest food festival happening this weekend

article

Saturday and Sunday are for brunching and this weekend — you can do just that.

The Orlando Brunchfest, happening Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Orlando Festival Park, plans to bring out the best restaurants in the brunch game.

Attendees will get to try "tasting size portions" of brunch items the restaurants do best. The organizers didn't forget about brunch beverages either. There'll be bottomless beverages available as well.

The open bar will have an array of beverages including Bloody Mary's, Mimosas, rum punch, and Ivanhoe Park Brew Co. beer.

You can also drink free with an Orlando Brunchfest Souvenir Cup. The event is for ages 21 and up with an alcohol cut-off at 2:30 p.m.

Brunch samples from each restaurant are $4 each.

Here's a full list of all the vendors participating in the event:

Eat My Conch

STK Steakhouse

Everything Dee'Luxe

Ms. Icyy

Brock;s Florida BBQ

Candyland designs

Taste of Chevere

Fishfry Daddy Hamburger Moma

Savage Hotdogs

Taste Dat Thang

Mila's Front Porch

Parlor Kitchen

J- Singh Holistics

Sugar City Sweets

Burgers and Booch

At Last Alitas

Atlanta Peach Wings

Bombae Tea Treats

Street Eats by Jay

Little Lulu's Florida

Ticket holders can also enjoy several activities at the events such as Giant Jenga, a van cam photo booth, a mechanical bull arena, and a cash cube where guests can try to grab as much cash as they can.