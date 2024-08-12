Orlando boxer Amari Jones returns from Paris Olympics after winning bronze medal

Orlando boxer and newly crowned bronze medalist Amari Jones returned from Paris to a hero's welcome as friends and family gathered to celebrate his achievement.

FOX 35 was on hand as the crowd cheered Jones' arrival, with many chanting, "USA! USA!"

"It was definitely a surprise seeing all these people. This has been the biggest turnout," Jones said. "It was amazing to see everyone here, from my family in Jacksonville and all over, just knowing that all my hard work and dedication paid off is incredible."

Jones's journey to this moment began at ten, with his family always believing in his potential.

Reflecting on his achievement, Jones shared his favorite moment: "When I officially medaled and saw my parents in the crowd, I pointed at them and told them, ‘We did it.’"