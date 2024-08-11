Disney announces Villains Land at Magic Kingdom, Monsters Inc land at Hollywood Studios and more

Disney unveiled exciting new attractions, cruise ships, lounges, new Fortnite experiences, and even a new parade during its D23 event, leaving fans astonished by what's to come over the next couple of years here in Florida.

Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D’Amaro announced several new experiences coming to Disney parks worldwide over the next decade during Horizons: Disney Experiences Showcase at D23 on Saturday.

Magic Kingdom is on track to have three new exciting attractions, including a nighttime parade, Villains Land, and a new area inspired by the Pixar Animation Studios film "Cars."

Villiains Land Disneyworld

Villains land coming to Disneyworld's Magic Kingdom (Credit: Disney)

Poison apples will be plenty and magic potions will be right around the corner when Villains Land in Disneyworld comes to life. This new land will house our favorite Disney villains from famous Walt Disney Animation Studios classic films.

Disney says visitors to the dark and thorny land should be prepared for whatever chaos might come their way. The new area will have two major attractions, dining, and shopping. "Be prepared, you poor unfortunate souls," D'Amaro said. "It’s going to be a fearless new vision for what a Disney experience can be."

A date for when this new land will be completed has not yet been announced.

New Cars attraction at Magic Kingdom

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Credit: Disney/Pixar

Lightning McQueen, a racecar who eats losers for breakfast, and Tow Mater, a tow truck with a heart of gold will be racing into Disneyworld's Magic Kingdom with a new "Cars" inspired area coming to the Frontierland at Magic Kingdom.

"The American West has always been about keeping your eyes on the horizon … believing in yourself, carving your own path, and striving toward success. That goes for miners in the mountains, bears from the country, a princess from the bayou … or a racecar from the big city," D'Amoro told the crowd.

Two new "Cars" attractions will be part of this area. One will take you on a thrilling rally race through the mountains while the second will be geared toward smaller children and fun for the whole family.

Construction for this new area will begin in 2025.

New nighttime parade coming to Magic Kingdom

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Nighttime parade coming to Magic Kingdom

A new nighttime parade is coming to Main Steet U.S.A.!

The new parade called "Disney Starlight" starts in summer of 2025 and will continue to nighttime spectacular legacy started by the "Main Street Electrical Parade."

The latest technology will be used to tell new stories about Disney's most beloved characters. The parade will be bought to life by the Blue Fairy, and characters from "Peter Pan," "Encanto," "Frozen," and more.

A new parade will also debut at Tokyo Disneyland in September and in Paris come January.

Magic Kingdom is not the only park on track for new attractions. Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom will also be joining in on the fun.

Monsters Inc Land coming to Hollywood Studios

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Monsters Inc Land coming to Hollywood Studios

Monsters Inc Land invites humans to experience the world of monsters. Visitors will be able to stroll along their favorite monsters – who need laughter to power the city and keep it running smoothly.

Parkgoers will be able to hear the laughs and zoom through the factory just like Mike Wazowski and Sulley. The suspended rollercoaster will take you through the door vault and right in the middle of monster action.

Construction for the coaster is set to start next year.

Indiana Jones and ‘Encanto’ join Animal Kingdom

Pueblo Esperenza is a new adventure themed around the Tropical Americas featuring an 11-acre lush space with a large fountain in the middle as well as a large hacienda which is slated to be one of the largest quick service restaurants at Walt Disney World Resort.

A giant carousel will also feature animals from Disney stories.

Indiana Jones

The new indy experience features the man with the hat who recently discovered a preserved Maya temple that he needs to explore. The rumors about a mythical creature deep within the temple may be true, but there's only one way to find out.

Encanto

The first-ever Encanto-themed ride-through attraction is set to open in Magic Kingdom in 2027, featuring the Casito family. Antonio has just received the special gift to communicate with animals. His room is now a rainforest and parkgoers can explore alongside him.

New lounge spaces coming to Disneyworld

Two new lounges are coming to Disneyworld – one a themed Pirates of the Caribbean Tavern and the second a lounge inspired by Spaceship Earth.

The Spaceship Earth welcomes EPCOT visitors to a zen space for families to gather and enjoy refreshments surrounded by rich textures and metallic tones.

EPCOT's Spaceship Earth Lounge (Disney)

The tavern will offer a welcoming haven for all to come together and toast to the pirate life. The space will be in Magic Kingdom.

Magic Kingdom's Pirates Tavern (Disney)

Both spaces are opening in 2025.