Disney expansion signals economic growth for Central Florida

Several new attractions are coming to Disney Parks, including a Villains-themed land, a nighttime parade, rides inspired by the movie Cars, and more, as part of a significant expansion that is expected to boost both Disney and the local economy.

"As these new attractions open, they will bring additional visitors every year to our region who will utilize the international airport and spend money," said Sean Snaith, an economics professor at the University of Central Florida.

According to Oxford Economics, Walt Disney World Resort, one of the world's most visited landmarks, generated $40 billion in economic impact and supported over a quarter of a million jobs in 2022. Experts like Snaith anticipate that the new attractions will further stimulate the local economy.

"These additions will increase the number of visitors to our area," Snaith added.

Some existing attractions will be removed to make way for the new rides. In addition to Magic Kingdom's expansion, Animal Kingdom is also set to introduce new attractions, including rides and experiences that are themed after the Indiana Jones franchise and Encanto, which will accommodate more tourists.

Disney has announced an expansion in Frontierland themed around Pixar Animation Studios' "Cars." To accommodate this, Disney says, "the Rivers of America and Tom Sawyer Island will be transformed into vast and rugged terrains for a rally race with

"They will expand each of their parks to increase capacity," Snaith said.

Walt Disney World has confirmed that permits are being filed this week, and construction on the Cars rides and the Villains land sections is set to begin soon.