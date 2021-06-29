Orlando baseball coach arrested on child porn charges, officials say

article

Orlando police have arrested a baseball coach they said used Twitter to share hundreds of images and messages involving child pornography.

Timothy Daniel Shea, 45, was booked into the Orange County Jail on 10 counts of Possession of Material Depicting Sexual Performance by a Child and Unlawful Use of Two-Way Communications Device. They say they caught Shea after a nearly one year investigation.

Officials say The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a cybertip in May 2020 from Twitter that one IP address had generated 3,000 pages of explicit direct messages, 2,000 tweets with explicit images, and one upload of an image depicting the sexual performance by a child.

Police say the IP address was identified as Shea’s residence in the 3500 block of Fairway Lane.

MORE NEWS: Officials: Driver crashes into gas pumps in Sanford after being shot

"This is also the registered address for his business, The Tribe Baseball Club, a traveling team for

teens," officials said.

Officers say through their investigation, they uncovered more disturbing evidence.

"In Shea’s Dropbox account, detectives found multiple images of child pornography. Also, his cell phone contained 3,400 chats discussing ways to sexually abuse children and also have sex with them. Shea also solicited personal items from other users in online chats, including underwear that detectives

discovered were being sent to his P.O. Box."

MORE NEWS: SpaceX launch to create sonic booms in Central Florida

Police say they located hundreds of clear baggies containing individually-stored and previously-worn underwear, which appeared to possibly belong to women and girls.

Shea has already bonded out of jail.

"Detectives believe Shea had a lot of interactions with teens in the Central Florida area, so they want to hear from any other families who think their children or teens may be victims."

You can call the Special Victim’s Unit at 407-246-2970.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest updates.