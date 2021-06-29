Officials: Driver crashes into gas pumps in Sanford after being shot

A person has been taken to the hospital after being shot at a gas station in Seminole County early Tuesday, officials said.

According to Seminole County Fire Rescue, this happened around 1:40 a.m. at the Circle K at 2500 French Ave. in Sanford.

Officials say it appears that two vehicles were involved in the shooting.

"One vehicle crashed into the gas pumps and the driver appeared to be suffering from a gunshot wound," Sanford police said. The car has been towed from the scene.

The victim was shot in the head. He is in critical condition. The second vehicle fled the area before officers arrived.

No other information has been released.

This is a developing story. Watch FOX 35 News for updates.