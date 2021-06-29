SpaceX launch to create sonic booms in Central Florida

article

You may not just see a rocket launch on Tuesday: you could also feel it.

SpaceX is trying to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral on Tuesday afternoon.

If it does, the rocket's booster will land back at the Cape, not on a barge, which is more common.

The landing will cause a sonic boom which you may hear and feel in Central Florida.

The launch is set for 2:56 p.m. and officials say the boom will happen about 8 minutes after.

The Transporter 2 mission is expected to carry 88 small satellites into orbit.

