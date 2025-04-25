Orlando athlete survives rare heart failure, urges young adults to trust their health instincts

The Brief After surviving a rare case of heart failure at 21, Orlando athlete Delainey Francis is raising awareness about myocarditis in young people. Her symptoms began as flu-like discomfort but quickly escalated to a life-threatening emergency requiring heart surgery. Now 22, she urges others not to ignore their symptoms and to trust their instincts when something feels wrong.



An Orlando woman is making it her mission to keep young athletes healthy.

‘I woke up in extreme pain’

What we know:

Delainey Francis, a 22-year-old Orlando woman and former athlete, is raising awareness about heart health among young people after surviving a rare and life-threatening heart condition. Once involved in swimming, ballet, cheerleading, and volleyball, Francis began experiencing flu-like symptoms last year that escalated into something far more serious.

Doctors ultimately diagnosed her with myocarditis — an inflammation of the heart muscle — along with a severely weakened heart. She underwent major surgery to have a heart pump implanted and has since been recovering.

What we don't know:

It's still unclear what caused Francis' myocarditis. Her doctors haven’t detailed the long-term prognosis or whether she’ll eventually need a transplant. It’s also not known whether she had any underlying conditions or family history that may have contributed.

The backstory:

Francis was living the life of a healthy, active young adult when she fell ill. What started as ordinary flu symptoms progressed over several months into chest tightness and shortness of breath. Eventually, the pain became unbearable.

Big picture view:

Francis’ story serves as a cautionary tale for young athletes and active individuals who may be conditioned to push through pain or discomfort. Her experience reveals the risk of dismissing serious symptoms and the importance of seeking medical attention early.

By sharing her experience publicly, she hopes to shift the narrative — especially in sports — around listening to your body and advocating for your health, no matter your age or fitness level.

What they're saying:

At just 21, Delainey Francis was diagnosed with a rare and deadly heart condition. She was once a star athlete and avid of all things fitness.

"I did swimming, I did ballet, I did cheer, I played volleyball for a little bit," said Francis, who survived heart failure.

She came down with flu-like symptoms last year that developed into something worse months later.

"I woke up in extreme pain. I could not breathe, I could not move. There was nothing I could physically do to make myself feel better," Francis said, describing the moment she knew something was terribly wrong.

Cardiologists diagnosed her with myocarditis and a severely weakened heart.

Her final message for any young adult?

"Don't let dismissal make you feel as if you are not sick," she said. "One thing about me, playing sports for so long, we get into this rut of saying, 'Well, I feel fine, I'm just going to ignore discomfort.'"

She said when in doubt, always go to your doctor.

What's next:

Now on the road to recovery, she continues to spend time with friends and stay active — but with a new sense of purpose: to educate others on the hidden risks of heart failure in young adults.

