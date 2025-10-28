Orlando International Airport to offer direct flights to Tokyo in 2026

The Brief Orlando International Airport will offer direct flights between Orlando and Tokyo early next year. The four roundtrip charter flights will be operated by ZIPAIR, a low-cost Japanese airline. The new route is the first time any Florida airport has offered nonstop passenger service between the state and the Asia Pacific region.



Traveling from Orlando to Tokyo could become a little easier thanks to a new service coming to Orlando International Airport next year.

For the first time ever, the airport will offer nonstop flights between the two cities in early 2026.

What we know:

The new route will be operated by ZIPAIR Tokyo, a Japanese airline known for offering low-cost flights from Tokyo to North America.

There will be four round-trip charter flights between MCO and Narita International Airport (NRT) beginning in February, the airport announced Tuesday. The flights are planned for Feb. 23, Feb. 28, March 5 and March 10.

ZIPAIR’s uses the Boeing 787 Dreamliner for its current fleet, offering standard seats and seats that recline 180 degrees so passengers can lie flat during long-haul flights.

The new route marks the first-ever nonstop passenger flights between Florida and the Asia Pacific region.

For now, this will be a limited service. But tourism officials say these initial charter flights could "pave the way" for future flights between Orlando and Tokyo. If there’s enough demand for this route, ZIPAIR or another airline could launch regularly scheduled flights.

The flights are expected to go on sale in early December.

What they're saying:

The announcement of the new service was announced in Japan on Tuesday. Government officials, Disney executives and tourism officials were in attendance.

"The partnership is a testament to the economici strength we share between our communities," said Lance Lyttle, CEO of the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority. "We look forward to welcoming ZIPAIR passengers with the warmth and hospitality that both our nations cherish."

"This new direct air service from Tokyo is a landmark moment for Orlando, opening an entirely new gateway and making us the first destination in Florida with connectivity with Asia," said Casandra Matej, President and CEO of Visit Orlando.

"Direct connectivity between Orlando and Tokyo brings Disney magic closer than ever," said Faron Kelly, senior vice president of Disney Destinations Sales Strategy & Solutions. "Whether it’s exploring the wonder of Walt Disney World Resort or enjoying the enchantment of Tokyo Disney Resort, this new nonstop flight opens the door to unforgettable vacations and cherished memories for families and friends on both sides of the globe."

What we don't know:

Many details about the new service remain unknown. The exact flight schedule hasn’t been released yet. The airport said flights will depart Narita in the afternoon and arrive in Orlando in the afternoon on the same day, while flights departing Orlando will arrive in Narita in the evening.

Also, no details have been shared about how much these flights will cost.

ZIPAIR lists average pricing for some of its North American routes. Roundtrip flights out of Houston, for example, can be found for under $1,000.