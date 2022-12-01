Orlando 14-year-old accused in murder of 15-year-old: Police

article

After nearly a year of searching for the person who shot and killed 15-year-old Corey Jones, the Orlando Police Department (OPD) said they have arrested a teenager for second-degree murder.

Tydeareon Devonte Sessler 14, was arrested for second-degree murder with a firearm after he reportedly gave a full confession to detectives about the crime.

On January 23, 2022, police said they responded to a shooting call at the 800 block of Grand Street where they found 15-year-old Jones bleeding badly after being shot.

Family members said Jones and a friend were in the park near the school when they were approached by another group. That's when they say some type of fight started and someone in the other group shot the 15-year-old.

His aunt said his friend ran to get Jones' dad who tried to help before paramedics arrived. Jones was taken to the hospital where he died.

The next day, police offered a reward of up to $5,000 for information on Jones' death.

Police continue to ask the public for information on the case to call OPD at 321-235-5300.



