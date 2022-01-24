Orlando police offering reward up to $5,000 for information in shooting death of 15-year-old

The Orlando Police Department is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of who killed Corey Jones.

The 15-year-old Jones High School was fatally shot just before 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The principal sent at Connect Orange message home to parents.

"I was notified of the tragic death of one of our students this morning. I know I speak for the entire Jones High community when I express the grief we feel for the loss of one of our own," said principal Allison Kirby.

Jones’ aunt, Krystal Petry, says a friend of Jones ran to his house and grabbed his dad seconds after the crime.

"He got on scene and was trying to just keep Corey alert and focused on him until paramedics arrived," Petry said.

Orlando police officers say they arrived at the 800 block of Grand Street at 5:39 p.m. Saturday night for an "unknown trouble" call.

Officers found Jones bleeding badly from a gunshot wound, but they say at that point he was still alert enough to talk to police.

Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon says hours later, Jones died from complications at the hospital.

"Imagine being the parent of that child, receiving the news your child, in this case, is hurt… coming… and in this case actually came to the child eventually dying, being operated on and not make it through. How can you live with that?" Chief Rolon said.

Right now, detectives say they need your help on this case.

Homicide Lt. Frank Chrisari wants anyone who might have seen a disagreement in the area of Parramore earlier in the day or anyone who may have seen the fight or the shooting around 5:30 p.m. Saturday to call Orlando police or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

"We do believe that there is probably witnesses there that saw something that may be afraid to come forward, but we need them to come forward," Lt. Chrisari said.

He says Jones’ family deserves justice.

"There’s never an excuse to resort to this type of violence. There is nothing that justifies shooting somebody, taking their life, fleeing the scene because you know what you did was wrong, and taking someone’s child away from them," Lt. Chrisari said.

