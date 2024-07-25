Orange Technical College completes renovations to main Orlando campus
ORLANDO, Fla. - Renovations at Orange Technical College's main campus in downtown Orlando are complete, and the building is ready for students.
Established in 1933, the campus focuses on careers in the medical field, offering certifications in dental assistance, practical nursing, and pharmacy technicians.
During the tour, visitors saw the nursing classrooms, dental hygienist classrooms, and even an operating room for student practice.
The half-cent sales tax in Orange County funded the renovations.