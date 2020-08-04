Orange County unveils bus that encourages residents to 'mask up' and follow CDC guidelines

Orange County is encouraging residents to mask up in an artistic way.

Mayor Jerry Demings unveiled a new Lynx bus wrap in Orlando on Monday. It encourages people to wear a mask and practice CDC guidelines.

It is part of the county's 'Safer, Stronger, Together' campaign.

