Orange County to shorten testing lines by moving some services to new location

Orange County is expected to put a plan into action on Monday to shorten the lines at its coronavirus testing sites.

The current site at Barnett Park has reached capacity for several days now. So, Orange County may move some of its COVID-19 services to another location: Camping World Stadium.

Orange County leaders are considering this move to ease the long wait and congestion at the Barnett Park site and to get more people into the vaccination site at Barnett Park.

The county has also opened up a site at Econ Lake Park to help with the extra demand. Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said that demand for testing and vaccines may continue to rise.

"We have not only the public sector mandating certain categories of employees get vaccinated, but the private sector is doing the same. I believe as a result of some of that it will drive an increase in the rate of vaccinations within our community," Mayor Demings said.

He is expected to speak Monday at 11 a.m. about the current state of COVID-19 in Orange County.

