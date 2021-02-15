Orange County to reopen COVID-19 vaccine portal on Monday

article

Orange County will open more COVID-19 vaccine appointments for seniors on Monday.

Orange County said that they will open their vaccination booking website at 9 a.m. and spots are expected to go quickly. You must be 65 or older and a Florida resident to sign up.

If you are eligible, you can pre-register HERE. When the portal actually opens, you will just need to book a time. You will know that you have done so once you get a QR code.

MORE NEWS: McDowell wins Daytona 500, 1st career victory

The county reportedly hopes to vaccine 2,500 people a day. Mayor Jerry Demings said that they have already vaccinated about 40 percent of the seniors in the county.

"The more people we get vaccinated, the faster that we move through the vaccination process, the faster we're going to recover and the faster we're going to get through this pandemic," Dr. Pino of Orange County said.

Advertisement

Orange County is also said to be doing its part to make sure seniors without transportation have a ride to a vaccination site. They are offering free rides for qualified seniors in Orange, Seminole, and Osceola Counties. You must have a vaccination appointment.

FOX 35 WEATHER ALERT DAY: Risk of severe weather in Central Florida

More than 2.3 million people in Florida have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. About 1.1 million of those have received both doses.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest coronavirus news.