FOX 35 Weather Alert Day: Risk of severe weather in Central Florida

Monday is a FOX 35 Weather Alert Day across Central Florida.

This is the third day in a row that storms moved through the region, bringing the chance of severe weather.

The Storm Prediction Center has outlined North Central Florida with a slight risk of severe weather on Monday afternoon and evening. There is a marginal risk for all communities and counties shaded in green to the south.

The distinction between these two areas is just that the slight risk region could see stronger scattered storms and for a longer period of time. This will likely play out in the afternoon after 2 or 3 p.m. and into the evening hours.

Modeling shows the clusters of stronger storms developing by mid-afternoon and heading in a north to northeasterly direction. The strongest storms could end up around the St. Johns River in Volusia and Flagler Counties northward. Heavy rain, damaging winds, and even an isolated tornado are possible. Lightning could become rather plentiful.

Following this, more rainfall could develop before dawn on Tuesday morning as a cold front moves across the viewing area. Threats with the second line include potentially damaging winds, heavy rain, and cloud to ground lightning strikes.

Of course, with any severe weather threat, the possible chance of a tornado or two is of greatest concern. The Storm Prediction Center has odds for an isolated tornado at five percent for the northern part of the state and two percent closer to Orlando.

Regardless of the chances, the FOX 35 Weather Team will monitor all counties in the viewing area until the threat passes.

Outside of the severe risk, it will be a warm day featuring a few spotty showers before noon, breezy southerly winds, and warm, humid temps in the 80s.

